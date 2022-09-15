WhiteWheatHarvestSummer.jpg

By Marilyn White, Ford, Kansas.

The National Association of Wheat Growers and U.S. Wheat Associates applaud the tentative agreement reached between the railroads and rail union representatives that averts a rail shutdown ahead of Friday’s deadline.

The agreement provides rail employees a 24% wage increase during the five-year period between 2020 and 2024, while also paying out an immediate $11,000 upon adoption. The labor unions have agreed that they will not strike while the agreed-upon deal goes through the ratification process. NAWG and USW would encourage a swift ratification of the agreement.

