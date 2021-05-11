The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service offices in Ochiltree and Lipscomb counties will host a wheat field day on May 18 in Ochiltree County.
Interested producers will gather at 10 a.m. at the Noon Vela Farm located 2.5 miles north of Farm-to-Market Road 759 on County Road 11. There is no cost for the field day.
“This year has been a promising year in the northeast Panhandle, with favorable moisture conditions up until mid-April and early May,” said Scott Strawn, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Ochiltree County. “Overall, the crop looks like it has a lot of potential, and the variety trial is a good representation of how the different genetics are responding to the conditions.”
Those attending will view the dryland uniform variety trials and hear updates from Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo, on the variety characteristics.
One Texas Department of Agriculture integrated pest management continuing education unit will be available to those with pesticide licenses.
Texas Wheat Producers will sponsor a variety judging contest.
For more information, contact Strawn at 806-435-4501 or J.R. Sprague, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Lipscomb County at 806-862-4601.
