For the week ending Nov. 8, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 40% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 94%, behind 99% last year, and near 97% average.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 16% poor, 46% fair, 28% good, and 3% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 84%, ahead of 77% last year, and near 80% for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 95%, up 1 point from the previous year and up 4 points from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 82%, down 3 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat seedings stalled in some areas of South Central Texas, the Edwards Plateau, South Texas, and the High Plains, where conditions were less than favorable. However, some winter wheat seedings continued to progress in areas of the Edwards Plateau, the Blacklands, the Cross Timbers, and the Low Plains, where conditions were more favorable. Development of emerging winter wheat continues to make favorable progress in some counties in the Northern High Plains and the Blacklands.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 7% poor, 35% fair, 50% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 91%, near 94% both last year and average.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 76%, the same as the 5-year average. Winter wheat emerged was 56%, compared to the 5-year average of 54%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 37% fair, 49% good, and 5% excellent.
