USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions for the week ending May 9:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12% poor, 42% fair, 37% good, and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 3%, near 1% last year and 5% average.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 31% fair, 45% good, and 8% excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 91%, near 88% last year. Headed was 28%, behind 36% last year and 46% for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 53% good, and 6% excellent. Winter wheat headed reached 80%, unchanged from the previous year but down 5 points from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 23% poor, 39% fair, 22% good, and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed reached 76% and wheat harvested reached 5%.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 16% poor, 39% fair, 40% good, and 1% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 71% fair, 23% good, and 1% excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 12% very poor, 18% poor, 42% fair, 25% good, and 3% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat condition was rated 5% poor, 32% fair, 56% good, and 7% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 57% complete, compared to the 5-year average of 61%.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 40% very poor, 23% poor, 22% fair, 5% good, and 10% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 6% poor, 33% fair, 50% good, and 11% excellent.
