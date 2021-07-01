The following wheat crop conditions were reported for the week ending June 27 by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 50% good, and 12% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 98%. Mature was 83%, near 87% last year. Harvested was 41%, near 44% last year, and behind 48% for the five-year average.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 30% fair, 48% good, and 10% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 1%, equal to last year, and near 3% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 16% very poor, 34% poor, 38% fair, 12% good, and 0% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 97%, equal to last year, and near 96% average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat harvested reached 80%, down 14 points from the previous year and down 5 points from normal. Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 53% good, and 6% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat harvested for grain reached 75%, down 19 points from the previous year and down 7 points from normal. Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 27% fair, 53% good, and 6% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 35% very poor, 24% poor, 25% fair, 5% good, and 11% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 63% fair, 27% good, and 1% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat harvested for grain was 51%, compared to the
5-year average of 68%. Winter wheat condition was rated 1% very poor, 10% poor, 40% fair, 43% good, and 6% excellent.
