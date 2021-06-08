For the week ending June 6, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 25% fair, 53% good, and 12% excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 49%, behind 55% last year and 59% for the five-year average. Mature was 2%.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 29% fair, 50% good, and 6% excellent.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 32% fair, 46% good, and 10% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 79%, ahead of 63% last year, and near 77% average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 13% very poor, 24% poor, 40% fair, 23% good, and 0% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 64%, ahead of 47% last year and 54% average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat harvested reached 2%, down 14 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal. Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 6% poor, 31% fair, 53% good, and 7% excellent.
Texas: Winter wheat harvested for grain reached 20% down 30 points from the previous year and down 20 points from normal. Winter wheat condition rated 8% very poor, 23% poor, 42% fair, 21% good, and 8% excellent.
New Mexico: Winter wheat condition rated 40% very poor, 23% poor, 24% fair, 1% good, and 11% excellent.
Wyoming: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 66% fair, 22% good, and 0% excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat headed was 98% complete, even with the 5-year average. Winter wheat condition was rated 5% poor, 30% fair, 58% good, and 7% excellent.
Arkansas: Winter wheat harvested for grain reached 11%. Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 15% poor, 27% fair, 46% good, and 12% excellent.
