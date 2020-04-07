For the week ending April 5, the following wheat crop conditions were reported by USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 5 poor, 17 fair, 67 good, and 10 excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10 poor, 38 fair, 41 good, and 8 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 20%, ahead of 8 last year.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat jointing reached 62%, up 10 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat was heading in most areas of the state where cattle had been removed. Wheat rust was observed in areas of the Northern and Southern Low Plains as well as the Blacklands. Dry conditions affected wheat in some areas of South and South Central Texas.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 1 poor, 16 fair, 71 good, and 12 excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat in Kiowa County was reportedly in very poor condition due to lack of moisture and damaging high winds. Some producers were chiseling wheat fields or filing for losses on their acreage.
Missouri: Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 8% poor, 49% fair, 34% good, and 7% excellent.
