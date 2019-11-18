USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat conditions for the week ending Nov. 18:
Oklahoma: Winter wheat emerged reached 89%, up 9 points from the previous year but unchanged from normal.
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 3 poor, 25 fair, 53 good, and 17 excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 61 good, and 16 excellent.
Colorado: A county reporter noted spotty winter wheat emergence and thin stands in areas were a concern for producers.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 87% this week, 6 percentage points ahead of last year, while winter wheat emerged progressed to 68%. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 7% poor, 49% fair, 40% good, and 2% excellent.
Texas: Wheat seeding continued in the High Plains. Poor emergence was reported in areas of the Southern Low Plains and the Cross Timbers due to cold temperatures.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 13 poor, 35 fair, 39 good, and 8 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 86%, ahead of 80 last year, but near 90 for the five-year average.
