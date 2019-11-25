USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat conditions for the week ending Nov. 24:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 53 good, and 21 excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 12 poor, 39 fair,
37 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 89%, near 86 last year and 93 for the five-year average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 2 poor, 18 fair, 66 good, and 12 excellent.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 93% this week, 5 percentage points ahead of last year, while winter wheat emerged progressed to 77%. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 9% poor, 48% fair, 39% good, and 2% excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat emerged reached 92%, up 6 points from the previous year but down 1 point from normal.
Texas: Wheat seeding continued in the High Plains, the Blacklands and South Central Texas. Germination and development of small grains in the Cross Timbers was being affected by cool soil temperatures, lack of moisture and insects. Nevertheless, producers were seeding small grains in hopes of forecasted rain.
