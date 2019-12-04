USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat conditions for the week ending Dec. 2:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 4 poor, 26 fair, 49 good, and 19 excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 12 poor, 38 fair,
39 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 92%, near 89 last year and 96 for the five-year average.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 3 poor, 28 fair, 58 good, and 9 excellent.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat emerged reached 96%, up 2 points from the previous year but down 1 point from normal.
Texas: Wheat seeding was ongoing in areas of the Plains and the Cross Timbers. Wheat conditions were improving in areas of the Low Plains with the recent rains. However, dryland small grains were struggling due to lack of moisture in many parts of the state. Small grains seedings were mostly completed everywhere in the state, with the exception of the Plains.
