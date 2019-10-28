For the week ending Oct. 28, USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 8 poor, 28 fair, 48 good, and 13 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 92%, near 88 last year and 91 average.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10 poor, 32 fair, 43 good, and 12 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 88%, ahead of 75 last year, and near 85 for the five-year average. Emerged was 62%, near 61 last year and 65 average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 89%, up 11 points from the previous year and up 5 points from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 77%, up 10 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 61 good, and 17 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 87%, ahead of 79 last year, and near 84 average.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 43% this week, while winter wheat emerged progressed to 25%. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 8% poor, 47% fair, 41% good, and 2% excellent.
