For the week ending May 10, the following wheat crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9 poor, 22 fair, 59 good, and 8 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 1%, near 2 last year, and behind 8 average.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 7% very poor, 17 poor, 38 fair, 33 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 89%, near 86 last year. Headed was 39%, ahead of 29 last year, but behind 56 for the five-year average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat headed reached 82%, unchanged from the previous year but down 8 points from normal.
Texas: Small grain harvest started in some parts of the state while other areas planned to harvest in the upcoming weeks. Cattle grazing continued in fields that were not going to harvest. The Northern Low Plains experienced hail damage in some areas that had previously suffered freeze injury.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 69 good, and 9 excellent.
Colorado: Winter wheat condition deteriorated last week amid more dry weather. A report in Kiowa County noted that dry weather and high winds further hurt the winter wheat crop, including acreage thus far that had been better off.
Missouri: Winter wheat headed progressed to 59% this week, 15 percentage points ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 6 poor, 41 fair, 47 good, and 4 excellent.
New Mexico: An increased number of wheat acres in Union County were being harvested for hay or wheat silage rather than grain due to less than ideal crop condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.