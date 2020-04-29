For the week ending April 26, the following wheat crop conditions were reported by USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service:
Nebraska:
Winter wheat condition rated 1% very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 57 good, and 7 excellent.
Sorghum planted was 3%, near 1 both last year and average.
Kansas:
Winter wheat condition rated 5% very poor, 15 poor, 40 fair, 35 good, and 5 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 64%, ahead of 58 last year, but behind 72 for the five-year average. Headed was 2%, near 3 last year, and behind 17 average.
Oklahoma:
Winter wheat jointing reached 96%, up 8 points from the previous year and up 4 points from normal. Winter wheat headed reached 50%, up 20 points from the previous year but down 3 points from normal.
Texas:
Small grains continued to mature in many areas of the state. Producers in the High and Low Plains and the Cross Timbers continued to assess possible damage to winter wheat fields caused by freezing temperatures.
South Dakota:
Winter wheat condition rated 0% very poor, 1 poor, 27 fair, 69 good, and 3 excellent.
Colorado:
Warm weather and dry conditions overall were concerning for winter wheat and rangeland conditions. In western slope counties, fruit growers were still assessing the extent of damage to crops due to a late hard freeze experienced on April 13. The San Luis Valley received scattered moisture last week but conditions remained dry.
Missouri:
Winter wheat headed progressed to 20% this week, 12 percentage points ahead of last year. Winter wheat condition was rated at 2% very poor, 6 poor, 39 fair, 48 good, and 5 excellent.
