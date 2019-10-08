USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following winter wheat conditions in the High Plains and Midwest for the week ending Oct. 6:
Nebraska: Winter wheat planted was 88%, near 85 both last year and average. Emerged was 41%, behind 56 last year and 60 average.
Kansas: Winter wheat planted was 45%, behind 56 last year, and near 47 for the five-year average. Emerged was 24%, behind 31 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 57%, unchanged from the previous year but up 2 points from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 29%, up 4 points from the previous year and up 7 points from normal.
South Dakota: Winter wheat planted was 77%, near 73 last year and 76 average. Emerged was 48%, near 46 last year, and ahead of 39 average.
Colorado: Winter wheat seeding continued but concerns remained regarding dry conditions and lack of precipitation. A reporter mentioned some winter wheat may need reseeded due to recent high winds.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 6%, 7 percentage points behind last year and 9 percentage points behind the 5-year average. Winter wheat emerged progressed to 2% this week.
