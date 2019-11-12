The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions for the week ending Nov. 10:
Nebraska: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 8 poor, 27 fair, 50 good, and 13 excellent.
Kansas: Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 11 poor, 34 fair, 42 good, and 9 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 96%, ahead of 89 last year, and equal to the five-year average. Emerged was 79%, near 76 last year, but behind 84 average.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 74% this week, 3 percentage points ahead of last year, while winter wheat emerged progressed to 51%. Winter wheat condition was rated at 1% very poor, 5 percent poor, 51% fair, 41% good, and 2% excellent.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 4 poor, 23 fair, 54 good, and 17 excellent. Winter wheat emerged was 95%, near 91 last year and 94 average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 95%, up 11 points from the previous year and up 3 points from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 86%, up 12 points from the previous year and up 1 point from normal.
Texas: Winter wheat was emerging in the High Plains. Meanwhile in the Low Plains, emergence was spotty and the condition of the crop was a concern due to lack of moisture and big swings in temperature.
