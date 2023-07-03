Round bales

(Journal photo by Kylene Scott.)

With Missouri forage supplies in short supply due to drought, some livestock producers are looking at wheat straw as feedstuff, despite its poor nutrient quality.

This leaves wheat farmers asking what the value of their wheat straw is, says University of Missouri Extension agricultural economist Ray Massey. Massey and agriculture economist Joe Horner developed a spreadsheet to help producers decide. Download the spreadsheet at http://muext.us/WheatStrawValue.

