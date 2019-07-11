The southern half of Minnesota dealt with wet conditions, limiting the number of days suitable for fieldwork to 3.8 during the week ending July 7, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. Warmer than normal temperatures over much of Minnesota aided crop development giving crops some much needed heating units. However, the wet conditions in the southern half of the state hindered fertilizer and spraying activities in the area.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 0 percent very short, 5 percent short, 61 percent adequate and 34 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 3 percent short, 62 percent adequate and 34 percent surplus.
Corn condition was rated at 60 percent good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week. Nearly all soybeans had emerged this week, with a few reports of some having started to bloom. Soybean condition rated 61 percent good to excellent.
Ninety-seven percent of the spring wheat crop had jointed, 3 days behind the 5-year average. Spring wheat headed reached 75 percent this week, 2 days behind normal. Spring wheat condition rated 83 percent good to excellent. Oats jointed stretched to 99 percent, now 5 days ahead of the average. Oats headed were 79 percent complete, 3 days behind normal. Oats turning color reached 4 percent, 10 days behind average. Oat condition was rated 72 percent good to excellent, improving from the previous week. Barley jointed was 98 percent, 4 days ahead of the average. Barley headed reached 82 percent, now 2 days ahead of normal after being 6 days behind average last week. A few reports of barley turning color were received this week. Barley condition rated 80 percent good to excellent.
