0512NebraskaWheatSeeEffectOfToughWinterPix1.jpg

(Photo courtesy of University of Nebraska-Lincoln.)

The Hard Red Winter Wheat growth in western Nebraska and the surrounding areas is behind, and Cody Creech, Nebraska Extension dryland cropping specialist, added it is behind by about two to three weeks in growth.

“It’s been a cool, dry spring, so we haven’t had a lot of growth in the wheat. It has greened up,” Creech said. “So, we can now see what kind of stand we have, or winter kill.”

