Kansas State University Research and Extension, the Kansas Forage and Grassland Council, Forage Genetics and Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition will host the 2020 Western Kansas Forage Conference Feb. 27, 2020, at the K-State Southwest Research-Extension Center in Garden City.
Topics will include positive economics in forage production, insurance, cover crops and pasture management and economic benefits of the HarvXtra alfalfa technology. A producer panel will discuss grazing annual forages and cattle performance.
Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Pre-register by contacting Ashlee Wood at 620-276-8286 or awood22@ksu.edu.
