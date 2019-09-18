A good portion of the western half of the state received above average rainfall during the week ending Sept. 15, although the total accumulation in most areas was less than 0.5 inch which did little to alleviate the dry conditions that have been present for a while, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Mountain Regional Field Office, New Mexico. Crops in irrigated fields remained in good condition overall. Reports suggested that the high temperatures were cooling off somewhat, which will reduce some of the stress on crops. Producers were busy harvesting alfalfa hay, seeding winter wheat, and preparing equipment for the row crop harvests. Statewide, the green chile harvest showed a healthy increase during the week, allowing progress to jump slightly ahead of last year.
Topsoil moisture levels were reported as 34% adequate to surplus, compared with 26% last week, 45% last year, and a 5-year average of 48%. Pecan nut set was reported as 10% light, 69% moderate, and 20% heavy, compared with 35% light, 50% moderate, and 15% heavy last year.
