Due to COVID-19 and the restrictions placed on USDA facilities and now state restrictions that include social distancing, the Western Ginners School in Las Cruces, New Mexico, has been postponed. The Western School's new dates are July 28 to 30.
Currently, plans call for the Stoneville Ginners School to be held as scheduled June 2 to 4. Students who were enrolled at the Southwestern School may want to consider attending either the Stoneville or Western school. Registration and school details are at www.cotton.org/ncga/ginschool/index.cfm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.