Weeds today aren’t like “what Mom used to make,” says University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley.

Today’s weeds know how to fight back against long-used herbicides and adapt in ways that spell trouble in production agriculture, says Bradley. Officially, Missouri already has 11 different herbicide-resistant weed species. Waterhemp and Palmer amaranth, both weeds in the pigweed family, rule the roost when it comes to resistant weeds in Missouri, he says.

