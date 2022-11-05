unnamed(14).jpg

Frenchman Valley Coop's Ben Sauder, VP of agronomy, is shown standing in a soybean field infested with Palmer amaranth. “We’re going to have to really work hard in the next several years to get these weeds back under control because we’ve lost 20 years of weed control in just this one past year,” he says. (Courtesy photo.)

Weather conditions in western Nebraska and other parts of the Plains have brought a “tsunami of weed pressure” to crop producers there, agronomists say. And, they add, it’s something that could get worse in the years to come given the prolific nature of resistant weeds such as Palmer amaranth.

“We’ve been fighting Palmer amaranth a long time, and it has been adapting faster than our ability to control it,” says Ben Sauder, vice president of agronomy for Frenchman Valley Coop, as he walks through the dryland corner of a soybean field under a center-pivot near Imperial, Nebraska. “We’re going to have to really work hard in the next several years to get these weeds back under control because we’ve lost 20 years of weed control in just this one past year.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.