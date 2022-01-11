Herbicide-resistant weeds continue to be a crop production problem for farmers. To address that problem, the 2022 Take Action “Inside Weed Management” webinar series, supported by the U.S. Herbicide Resistance Action Committee, is offering farmers free access to resources and information to help manage weed resistance and protect crop yield and quality.
“The US-HRAC is an agricultural industry group focused on supporting and creating awareness of emerging issues, available tools and management strategies farmers can utilize to manage herbicide-resistant weeds,” said Chandra Aradhya, Ph.D., chair, US-HRAC. “This continues to be a serious problem impacting the global agricultural community. Weed resistance threatens regions, economies and the livelihoods of farming families.”
Take Action is a soy checkoff program, with additional industry support, that provides a farmer-focused informational and educational platform designed to encourage the adoption of management practices that lessen the impact of resistance. These webinars are produced in collaboration with faculty and Extension specialists from land-grant universities across the country. Webinar specifics include:
• Jan. 13, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST: Why Care About Metabolic Herbicide Resistance, will be presented by Pat Tranel, Ph.D., professor, Crop Sciences, University of Illinois.
• Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST: Value of Residuals in Herbicide-Resistant Weed Problems, will be presented by Larry Steckel, Ph.D., professor, Row Crop Weed Management, University of Tennessee.
• Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST: Harvest Weed Seed Control Practices, will be presented by Kevin Bradley, Ph.D., professor, Plant Sciences, University of Missouri.
Farmers, researchers, industry professionals and crop advisers can register for the webinars at IWillTakeAction.com.
