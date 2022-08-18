The final segment of University of Missouri Extension’s Specialty Crop Business Management Series begins in September.
The webinar series helps new and established farmers learn how to make informed business decisions to become successful, says Juan Cabrera-Garcia, MU Extension state horticulture specialist.
“Successful farmers have a better quality of life that creates a ripple effect,” Cabrera-Garcia says. “Quality products to nourish their consumers, creating jobs and contributing to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the state’s agricultural economy by 2030.”
The fourth and final part of the series focuses on the business aspect of growing specialty crops. Weekly Zoom sessions are Tuesday evenings Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 (no class Sept. 20). Recordings of all the sessions will be available to registrants.
“Growing produce is half the battle,” says MU Extension horticulturist Justin Keay. “This class will help specialty crop growers succeed in the business side of their farming operations.”
Sessions will discuss the economics of fruit and vegetable production; wholesale versus direct-to-consumer markets; buyer and seller perspectives on making the transition to wholesale; business plans; and grants, loans and government programs.
A limited number of scholarships are available for Missouri beginning farmers.
