A soil health webinar series launched as part of the Soil Health Institute’s Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton project. New episodes will be offered weekly until mid-May on the Institute’s YouTube Channel and Soil Health Training webpage.
“This targeted soil health training provides relevant information to farmers, consultants, and other field conservationists for implementing more sustainable farming operations,” said David Lamm, Project Manager of Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton.
Episodes will explore links between soil biology and soil health, examine soil health planning principles, help innovators rethink management paradigms related to nutrient and pest management, and guide producers through identifying key soil health indicators and management practices that can be applied to their operations.
Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton provides farmer-focused education and training events delivered by Soil Health Institute scientists, partnering with soil health technical specialists and cotton farmers who have implemented successful soil health management systems. The project aims to increase adoption of soil health management systems among cotton producers, while quantifying environmental and economic benefits of that adoption.
Healthy Soils for Sustainable Cotton is supported through the generosity of the Wrangler® brand, the VF Corporation Foundation and the Walmart Foundation. For more information about the project and access to the webinar series, visit https://soilhealthinstitute.org/soil-health-training/.
