Farmers and ranchers in Iowa can apply for special grants being offered by the North Central Region of Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program.
The NCR-SARE will host a Farmer Rancher Grant Program webinar on Oct. 6 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CDT.
This webinar will help guide participants through submitting a grant proposal to NCR-SARE's Farmer Rancher Grant Program. Join Joan Benjamin, NCR-SARE Farmer Rancher Grant Program coordinator, to learn how to write a strong proposal and project budget and where to get help. NCR-SARE will record the webinar and make it available on this webpage. SARE update.
Farmer Rancher grants are for ideas initiated by farmers and ranchers. They are offered as individual grants ($15,000 maximum) or team grants for two or more farmers/ranchers working together ($30,000 maximum).
NCR-SARE expects to fund about 40 projects in the 12-state North Central Region with this call. A total of approximately $720,000 is available for this program.
“The Farmer Rancher grant program allows producers the flexibility to try something new within their enterprise, giving them practical on-farm research data specific to their own operation,” said Christa Hartsook, small farms program coordinator for farm, food and enterprise development with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. “The upcoming webinar provides a great opportunity to learn more about the grant program and whether or not it is the right fit for your sustainable farm.”
Join the NCR-SARE Farmer Rancher Grant Program Zoom webinar online at 4 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at: https://umn.zoom.us/j/91714725738. Registration is not required.
If you cannot connect using Zoom, you may dial in at 1-651-372-8299, but you will not be able to see the slides being shared.
Before the webinar, please join a test Zoom meeting to familiarize yourself with Zoom and test your connection. Visit http://zoom.us/test. You can also contact Marie Flanagan before the meeting at mart1817@umn.edu or 612-625-7027.
Zoom has a “Getting Started” guide to help participants become familiar with Zoom: https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/360034967471. For more help, contact Marie Flanagan at mart1817@umn.edu or 612-625-7027 before the meeting.
NCR-SARE Farmer Rancher Grant Program proposals are due on Dec. 2, 2021, at 4 p.m. CST.
NCR-SARE’s Farmer Rancher Grant Program is a competitive grants program for farmers and ranchers who want to explore sustainable solutions to problems through on-farm research, demonstration and education projects.
Proposals should show how farmers and ranchers plan to use their innovative ideas to explore sustainable agriculture options and share project results. Sustainable agriculture is good for the environment, profitable and socially responsible.
