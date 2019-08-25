A ribbon cutting held on Aug. 13 at the Rossville 2SE Station celebrated the last of four new Kansas Mesonet weather station upgrades. The new stations were installed with grant funds provided by the Kansas Soybean Commission Checkoff with those funds directed to the Rossville and Silver Lake locations.
Matching Kansas Mesonet funds provided the infrastructure improvements for the Scandia and Hutchinson locations.
“The Kansas Soybean Commission funded the weather station upgrades at Rossville and Silver Lake primarily to assist with herbicide-drift monitoring, establish a platform for volatilization and drift research and provide education about temperature inversions,” said Bob Haselwood, Berryton, the commission’s treasurer. “We also are glad to have additional weather data for the public, drought analysis and emergency response. Maintaining a high-quality network of weather stations is critical for many sectors.”
Installed in 1986, the K-State Research and Extension weather stations that make-up the Kansas Mesonet network have been managed by the Kansas State University Department of Agronomy to log and provide publicly accessible data.
Kansas Mesonet Manager Christopher Redmond says that the grant funds provided much needed updates to the four experiment field weather stations and will help to increase the research opportunities on the sites.
“We currently run 62 weather stations and two water-technology farms across the state of Kansas. Of the 62, only 40 collect soil moisture and inversion data, the remaining do not, and those are the smaller stations that we are working to upgrade to provide better data in those areas,” he says.
The four experiment field weather stations were upgraded to standardized, full 30-foot towers to provide improved siting as well as a new platform for measuring inversions at the experiment fields. The upgraded towers will provide professors utilizing the experiment stations for research the ability to do studies on spray applications and off-target drift.
In addition, the weather stations’ real-time data collection provides important decision management information that has been linked to saving lives during severe weather outbreaks and during heavy rain and flooding events.
“Many climate and weather stations, such as the National Weather Service Cooperative Observer Program, only measure once per day,” Redmond said, adding, “but we collect data every three seconds and that real-time data is provided on our website at five-minute intervals.”
The Kansas Mesonet website averages thousands of visits each year with the heaviest traffic seen during the spring, as farmers are tracking soil temperatures prior to planting crops.
The new Rossville station is located 2 miles southeast of Rossville, signifying the station’s name, Rossville 2SE, on the privately owned property of Rossville Truck and Tractor. The location was the nearest proximity to the experiment field that met the stringent Mesonet weather station standards. The existing weather station on the experiment field will be decommissioned in the coming months.
“We are always trying to grow and make improvements,” says Redmond, “but with our current funding and limited budget, growth can be challenging. When we do gain extra funds, we have a priority list of stations and towers that need to be updated.”
With funds secured through a Homeland Security grant, Redmond shares that four additional northwest Kansas stations will be added to the Mesonet network next year. Cooperator donations will also fund two additional weather stations in Norton and Nemaha counties in 2019.
Laura Handke can be reached at journal@hpj.com.
