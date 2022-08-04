In this video, K-State Research and Extension agronomist Peter Tomlinson demonstrates the impact of rain on four types of soil surfaces:

  • A field tilled multiple times with no residue at the surface.

  • A field tilled, but containing residue on the surface.

  • A no-till field with residue on the surface.

  • A field with vegetation growing at the surface.

