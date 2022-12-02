Naomi Blohm

Wheat futures have had a significant price pullback over the past month. Quite frankly, in my opinion, prices may be too cheap.

While we are fresh on the news that the Black Sea Grain corridor deal has been extended for another 120 days, March Chicago wheat futures continue to hold on to the $8 a bushel price support range. News of the grain deal extension being inked ahead of the Nov. 19 deadline could have sent prices plunging lower but did not. Perhaps the fact that Putin continues to bomb parts of Ukraine reminds us that while the grain corridor is open, the war continues around it.

