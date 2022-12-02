unnamed(22).jpg

A "mycovirus" could help stop the Fusarium head blight fungus from contaminating wheat grains and giving them a ghastly bleached appearance, shown at right. (ARS photo.)

A naturally occurring virus co-discovered by Agricultural Research Service and university scientists may offer a way to undermine a costly fungal threat to wheat, barley and other small-grain crops.

The fungus, Fusarium graminearum, is the chief culprit behind a disease called Fusarium head blight, or "scab." Unchecked with fungicides or other measures, scab diminishes the yield and quality of the crops' grain. Under wet, humid conditions, the scab fungus can release a toxin called deoxynivalenol (also known as vomitoxin) that can contaminate the grain, reducing its point-of-sale value or leading to outright rejection depending on end use.

