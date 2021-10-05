Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host its Vine to Wine workshop on Oct. 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Cellar at White Oak in Cambridge. This free workshop is open to all consumers with all levels of expertise, from the novice to seasoned sipper, and will be led by Aude Watrelot, assistant professor of enology and extension enology specialist at Iowa State.
“After a six month hiatus, we are pleased to offer this in-person workshop to central Iowa wine lovers and connoisseurs,” said Watrelot. “We hope participants walk away understanding the specificity of Iowa grapes and wines, have a greater appreciation of the wine process and the principles of wine tasting and evaluation, and learn what makes Iowa wines so unique!”
The three-hour Vine to Wine event will feature five Iowa wine producers and highlight information, including:
Grape varieties in Iowa;
Wine processes and production; and
Principles of wine tasting and sensory evaluation.
The workshop is free, but registration is required and spots are limited. Register at https://bit.ly/vine2wineworkshop. For more information on this or other ISU Extension and Outreach education and programs visit the extension news home page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.