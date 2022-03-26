Väderstad, a tillage, seeding and planting company has announced expansion of its United States footprint with a new state of the art multi-functional facility in Wahpeton, North Dakota, with plans to open in 2023.
In May 2021, Väderstad AB acquired 100% of the AGCO-AMITY JV LLC, forming Vaderstad Inc., the newest addition to the Väderstad global group of companies. Based out of Wahpeton, North Dakota, Vaderstad Inc. has begun fully integrating the Wil-Rich, Wishek and Concord product lines it manufactures into the diverse seeding, tillage and planting product lines offered by Väderstad.
Integrating the heritage and strong reputation of the Wil-Rich, Wishek and Concord brands into the Väderstad Group allows Väderstad to continue expanding by gaining access to distribution outlets in the U.S. The new facility will be located beside the existing manufacturing facility and parts warehouse in Wahpeton. The mixed-use space will have approximately 44,000 square feet, containing office space for up to 80 employees with a full-service cafeteria. The new facility also includes two dedicated training classrooms, a media theatre, and an 11,000 square foot exhibition hall to host dealer staff and technician training, customer clinics, and public events.
“We are ecstatic to share this exciting news with our employees, dealers, customers, and Wahpeton and Breckenridge’s surrounding communities. As we embark on our journey to expand our footprint in the U.S. market, we continue to look for ways to provide significant value to our brand, our dealers, and our growers. At Vaderstad, we strongly believe in investing in our people and local communities. This new facility will create a world-class work environment for our current and future employees,” said Jason Strobbe, managing director of Vaderstad Inc.
About 120 employees work in the 325,000 square foot manufacturing facility, parts warehouse, and research and development facility in Wahpeton.
