Abby Rinne, sustainability director, USSEC, announced the U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol has earned Silver Level Equivalence when benchmarked with the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform’s Farm Sustainability Assessment 3.0 during the annual Soy Connext conference. (Courtesy photo.)

The U.S. Soy Sustainability Assurance Protocol has earned Silver Level Equivalence when benchmarked with the Sustainable Agriculture Initiative Platform's Farm Sustainability Assessment 3.0, a major takeaway from Soy Connext, the global soy summit hosted by the U.S. Soybean Export Council, with support from the soy checkoff.

After two days of expert speakers and connection building in San Diego, more than 600 buyers and sellers of U.S. Soy are leaving with a better understanding of the value and advantages delivered by the U.S. soybean industry.

