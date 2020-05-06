Deciding how to manage weeds, insects, and diseases that routinely attack crops and landscapes is just one of many decisions farmers and applicators must make each season. When choosing crop protection tools, both effectiveness and potential impact on the environment must be considered.
Protecting bees and other wildlife is a major part of good stewardship practices and why the National Corn Growers Association supports the efforts of Growing Matters and the BeSure Campaign.
Neonicotinoids are important because they are a key part of the integrated pest-management systems used by many farmers. Neonics are selective, effective, and safe for the environment when used correctly and according to label instruction. They also help increase yields and are good for the economy and allows farmers to meet society's needs for corn without farming additional acres.
As you head to the field in the days ahead, please read the label to minimize potential exposure of neonics to bees and wildlife. Safe use, handling, storage and disposal is also a factor in your own personal safety.
So, this growing season BeSure to remember to make safe handling and use of treated seed and neonics a priority.
- Guide to Seed Treatment Stewardship: This guide, developed by ASTA with support from pesticide manufacturers, includes videos and brochures to show how treated seeds can be used to avoid harmful exposure to bees, birds and other wildlife
- Insect Pollinators and Pesticide Product Stewardship: A comprehensive guide on the responsible use of all neonic applications
- Pesticide Environmental Stewardship : This website is sponsored by the Center for Integrated Pest Management and provides convenient access to information on proper pesticide handling
- Crop Pest Advisor Module: Together with the Honeybee Health Coalition, NPSEC developed a free, hour-long education module targeted specifically for pesticide applicators, advisors and crop consultants.
- State Managed Pollinator Protection Plans (MP3s), supported by the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture: The MP3 inventory found here provides individualized resources by state for accessing best management practices related to pollinator health.
