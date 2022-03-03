U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack will be the keynote speaker during the General Session at the 2022 Commodity Classic held March 10 to 12 in New Orleans. The General Session is scheduled for March 11 at 9 a.m. at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Secretary Vilsack is expected to share his vision for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the role of U.S. agriculture in America’s economic vitality, including his thoughts on more, new and better market opportunities; expanded capacity and competition; exports performance; and rural development and climate programs.
The General Session will also include a panel discussion with leaders of the five associations that present Commodity Classic: American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers, and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. And, attendees will hear from key agricultural industry leaders on current priorities and trends.
Vilsack was confirmed in February 2021 to serve as the 32nd U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. He returned to the role he previously filled for eight years, having been the longest-serving member of President Obama’s original Cabinet. Prior to that appointment, he served two terms as Governor of Iowa, served in the Iowa State Senate and as mayor of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.
Before returning to USDA in 2021, Secretary Vilsack served as president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. There, he provided strategic leadership and oversight of USDEC's global promotional and research activities, regulatory affairs and trade policy initiatives. He also served as a strategic adviser to Colorado State University’s food and water initiatives.
Under Vilsack’s leadership, USDA is working to build back better by restoring the American economy, strengthening rural and historically underserved communities, responding to threats of climate change, creating good-paying jobs for American workers and the next generation of agricultural leaders, and investing in children and families.
Education is a hallmark of Commodity Classic. In addition to the General Session, Commodity Classic offers Learning Center, What’s New, and Early Riser education sessions, along with other opportunities for education and events at the Commodity Classic Main Stage. In addition, Commodity Classic features a significant three-day trade show, entertainment, and the opportunity to network with thousands of America’s farmers and agriculture industry professionals.
Detailed information on all educational sessions and the full Commodity Classic schedule are available at commodityclassic.com. Attendees may register for all three days or choose one-day registration. Registration is also available on-site.
Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is the largest farmer-owned, farmer-run trade show event and is produced by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.