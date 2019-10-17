For the week ending Oct. 13, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following wheat crop conditions:
Nebraska: Winter wheat planted was 95%, ahead of 89 last year, and near 92 average. Emerged was 66%, behind 73 last year and 75 average.
Kansas: Winter wheat planted was 62%, near 61 for both last year and the five-year average. Emerged was 37%, behind 42 last year, and equal to average.
Oklahoma: Winter wheat planted reached 69%, up 4 points from the previous year and up 1 point from normal. Winter wheat emerged reached 51%, up 4 points from the previous year and up 9 points from normal.
South Dakota: Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 3 poor, 19 fair, 67 good, and 9 excellent. Winter wheat planted was 87%, ahead of 81 last year, but near 88 average. Emerged was 66%, ahead of 59 last year and 57 average.
Missouri: Winter wheat planted progressed to 24%. Winter wheat emerged progressed to 6% this week.
