For the week ending Oct. 13, USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following soybean crop conditions:
Nebraska: Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 5 poor, 21 fair, 58 good, and 14 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 91%, behind 97 both last year and average. Harvested was 28%, behind 38 last year and 47 average.
Kansas: Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 9 poor, 31 fair, 47 good, and 9 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 81%, behind 86 last year, and near 85 average. Harvested was 13%, near 16 last year, and behind 25 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 47%, down 22 points from the previous year and down 16 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 5%, down 23 points from the previous year and down 15 points from normal.
South Dakota: Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 7 poor, 28 fair, 52 good, and 10 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92%, behind 97 last year and 99 average. Harvested was 13%, behind 29 last year, and well behind 57 average.
Minnesota: Ninety-two percent of soybeans were dropping leaves, 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind normal. Nineteen percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 16 days behind average. Soybean condition was rated 53% good to excellent, declining from the previous week.
Iowa: Ninety-seven percent of the soybean crop has begun coloring or beyond, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind average. Eighty-five percent of the crop has begun dropping leaves, 15 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Seventeen percent of soybeans have been harvested, 9 days behind last year and 11 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 64% good to excellent.
Missouri: Soybean coloring progressed to 91% this week, with soybeans dropping leaves progressing to 69%, 14 percentage points behind last year. Soybean harvested progressed to 15% this week. Soybean condition was rated at 4% very poor, 12% poor, 31% fair, 45% good, and 8% excellent.
