USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following soybean conditions for the week ending Oct. 6:
Nebraska: Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4 poor, 21 fair, 62 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 86%, behind 95 last year and 93 average. Harvested was 14%, well behind 35 last year, and behind 30 average.
Kansas: Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 8 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 9 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 63%, behind 78 last year and 74 average. Harvested was 5%, behind 13 last year and 15 average.
Oklahoma: Soybeans dropping leaves reached 27%, down 31 points from the previous year and down 23 points from normal. Soybeans harvested reached 1%, down 18 points from the previous year and down 10 points from normal.
South Dakota: Soybean condition rated 3% very poor, 9 poor, 31 fair, 48 good, and 9 excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 78%, behind 95 last year and 96 average. Harvested was 5%, well behind 27 last year and 36 average.
Minnesota: Ninety-six percent of soybeans were turning color or beyond, 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind the average. Eighty percent of soybeans have begun dropping leaves, 13 days behind last year and 9 days behind normal. Eight percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 19 days behind last year and 15 days behind average. Soybean condition was rated 56% good to excellent.
Iowa: Ninety-two percent of the soybean crop has begun coloring or beyond, 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind average. Sixty-eight% of the crop has begun dropping leaves, 15 days behind last year and 10 days behind average. Five percent of soybeans have been harvested, 12 days behind average. Soybean condition rated 64% good to excellent.
Missouri: Soybean coloring progressed to 77% this week, with soybeans dropping leaves progressing to 45%, 27 percentage points behind last year. Soybean harvested progressed to 6% this week. Soybean condition was rated at 3% very poor, 10% poor, 34% fair, 47% good, and 6% excellent.
