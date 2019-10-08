USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported the following corn conditions in the High Plains and Midwest for the week ending Oct. 6:
Nebraska: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5 poor, 20 fair, 56 good, and 17 excellent. Corn mature was 74%, behind 91 last year and 85 for the five-year average. Harvested was 12%, behind 22 last year and 17 average.
Kansas: Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 12 poor, 31 fair, 40 good, and 12 excellent. Corn mature was 84%, behind 94 last year and 92 average. Harvested was 36%, well behind 57 last year, and behind 54 average.
Oklahoma: Corn mature reached 90%, down 2 points from the previous year and down 3 points from normal. Corn harvested reached 50%, down 7 points from the previous year and down 12 points from normal.
Texas: Corn harvest was underway in the Northern High Plains, while producers were waiting for sorghum to mature and fields to dry to begin harvest. Peanut digging was underway in South Texas.
South Dakota: Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 6 poor, 30 fair, 45 good, and 17 excellent. Corn dented was 91%, behind 100 last year and 99 for the five-year average. Mature was 36%, well behind 88 last year and 80 average. Harvested was 2%, behind 15 last year and 12 average.
Minnesota: Corn dented or beyond was 94%, 17 days behind last year and 15 days behind the 5-year average. Thirty-nine percent of corn was mature, 20 days behind last year and 15 days behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 58% this week, 15 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 54% good to excellent, improving marginally from the previous week.
Colorado: Northeastern county reporters noted more producers began harvesting corn for grain, but high moisture content slowed overall progress and most attempts were limited to non-irrigated acreage. In southeastern counties, corn was reportedly drying down well. Dryland corn yields were reportedly favorable thus far.
Iowa: Ninety-four percent of the corn crop has reached the dented stage or beyond, nearly 3 weeks behind last year and 16 days behind the 5-year average. Fifty-two percent of the crop reached maturity, 3 weeks behind last year and over two weeks behind average. Three percent of corn has been harvested for grain, 2 weeks behind average. Corn condition rated 65% good to excellent.
Missouri: Corn matured progressed to 87%, 12 percentage points behind last year. Corn harvested for grain progressed to 35%. Corn condition was rated at 5% very poor, 17% poor, 33% fair, 40% good, and 5% excellent.
New Mexico: Producers began harvesting the corn for grain crop during the week, with progress behind last year’s and the average pace.
