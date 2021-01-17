Experts knew 2020 was filled with many challenges for Texas and Oklahoma farmers, but the full picture is just now starting to become clear.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its Annual Crop Production report for the Southern Plains, Jan. 12. Data was collected during the December 2020 Agriculture Survey.
Texas and Oklahoa, cotton and corn growers had a rough time in 2020, with yields lower than 2019. However, Texas sorghum growers managed to raise more bushels from 2019, a bright spot for sure.
Cotton
Texas upland cotton production in 2020, at 4.7 million bales, was 26% lower than 2019. However, yields per acre were 627 pounds in 2020, versus 578 pounds per acre in 2019. The drop in production could be attributed partly to 31% fewer acres harvested, just 3.6 million acres in 2020.
Oklahoma farmers faced a rough growing season. But the story could have been worse. Oklahoma farmers raised 640,000 bales of upland cotton, just 3% lower than 2019. And average yields were on par with last year, at 683 pound per acre for 2020, compared to 688 pounds per acre for 2019. Oklahoma farmers harvested 450,000 acres, just down 2% from last year.
Corn
Texas corn farmers brought in 232 million bushels of corn in 2020, down 19% from 2019. Statewide, yields averaged 128 bushels per acre, just 5 bushels lower than last year. They harvested 1.81 million acres, down 16% from 2019.
Oklahoma corn farmers produced 43.2 million bushels, down just 4% from 2019. Statewide yields averaged 135 bushels per acre, just 2 bushels lower than 2019. Acres harvested for grain, at 320,000, was down only 3% from last year.
Sorghum
A bright spot for Texas farmers was the sorghum crop, which came in at 94.5 million bushels, up 11% from 2019. Yields came in at an average 63 bushels per acre, up 2 bushels from last year. And farmers harvest 1.5 million acres, up 7% from 2019.
Oklahoma sorghum growers saw a drop of 22% in bushels harvested, at 10.4 million bushels. Yield was down as well, at 45 bushels per acre this year compared to 51 bushels per acre in 2019. Oklahoma also saw 12% lower harvested acres at 230,000 acres.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
