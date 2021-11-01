The application period opened on Oct. 6 for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program. The application period will close on Nov. 22.
The purpose of this program is to provide grants to specialty crop producers and processors, distributors, and farmers markets that are dealing with changes caused by COVID-19. The first round of funding is targeting specialty crop producers and farmers markets. Grants will cover cost of activities including implementing safety measures to protect workers such as personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and sanitizers.
Costs of developing and implementing online platforms to sell products and associated materials, installing protective barriers for worker and customer safety, additional transportation requirements, and providing health services, including vaccinations, paid leave, and treatment of infected employees. Grants will range from $1,500 to $20,000.
It is necessary for those interested to access the website, determine eligibility, and complete the requirements of the application and follow the steps shown. Applications are to be submitted online through the PRS grant program website at https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda. This grant program is available through the USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
