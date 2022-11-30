In its November crop report, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated a 2022-23 U.S. cotton crop of 14.03 million bales. Upland production was estimated at 13.56 million bales and extra-long staple production at 470,000 bales.
Harvested area was an estimated 7.88 million acres, implying a non-harvested area of about 5.92 million acres. The resulting abandonment rate is about 42.89%. The national average yield per harvested acre was estimated to be about 855 pounds, equal to the five-year average.
