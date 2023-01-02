The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service is awarding $202.7 million to more than 60 U.S. agricultural organizations to help expand export markets for U.S. farm and food products through the Market Access Program, also known as MAP, and the Foreign Market Development, or FMD Program.
“In this unique public-private partnership, USDA and the American agricultural industry are working together to expand markets for high-quality, American-made farm and food products worldwide,” said FAS Administrator Daniel Whitley. “With industry matching funds, federal investments in these market development programs not only increase agricultural export revenue and volume, but also improve farm income and strengthen the U.S. economy.”
Under the MAP, FAS is providing $175.6 million in initial fiscal year 2023 funding to 67 nonprofit organizations and cooperatives. These organizations will use the funds to support U.S. producers with marketing and promotion activities around the globe, including market research, technical assistance, and support for participation in trade fairs and exhibits. The average MAP participant provides more than $2.50 in contributions for every $1 in federal funding it receives through the program.
Through the FMD Program, FAS is allocating $27.1 million in initial fiscal year 2023 funding to 20 trade organizations that represent U.S. agricultural producers. The program focuses on generic promotion of U.S. commodities, rather than consumer–oriented promotion of branded products. Preference is given to organizations that represent an entire industry or are nationwide in membership and scope. The organizations, which contribute on average nearly $2.50 for every $1 in federal funding they receive through the program, will conduct activities that help maintain or increase demand for U.S. agricultural commodities overseas.
“FAS works hard every day to expand international markets for U.S. farm and food products, to break down trade barriers, and to assist America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers with the resources they need to reach consumers around the world,” added Whitley. “U.S. agricultural exports reached a record-high $196.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, supporting an estimated 1.2 million jobs.”
Whitley attributed this export success to USDA’s MAP and FMD programs, which he said are instrumental in helping agricultural organizations, representing thousands of producers and businesses, open and grow markets for American products and expand global food and nutrition security.
In addition, a recent study, conducted by IHS Markit in cooperation with Dr. Gary Williams and Dr. Oral Capps at Texas A&M University, found that foreign market development investment through the MAP and FMD programs contributes $45 billion annually in economic output and $22.3 billion annually in gross domestic product, creating U.S. jobs and increasing farm cash receipts.
