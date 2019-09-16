Based on Sept. 1 conditions, Nebraska's 2019 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.79 billion bushels, up slightly from last year's production, the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service reported. Area harvested for grain, at 9.65 million acres, is up 4% from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 186 bushels per acre, down 6 bushels from last year.
Soybean production is forecast at 287 million bushels, down 14% from last year. Area for harvest, at 4.95 million acres, is down 12% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 58 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from a year ago.
Sorghum for grain production of 15.3 million bushels is down 4% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 165,000 acres, is down 3% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 93 bushels per acre, down 1 bushel from last year.
Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.21 million tons, down 14% from 2018. Area for harvest, at 43,200 acres, is down 2% from last year. Yield is forecast at 28.1 tons per acre, down 3.8 tons from a year ago.
Dry edible pea production is forecast at 648,000 cwt, down 28% from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 27,000 acres, is down 45% from 2018. Yield is forecast at 2,400 pounds per acre, up 560 pounds from last year.
