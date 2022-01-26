The USDA's Agricultural Research Service and Cornell University announced the launch of a webinar series on hemp research that aims to broaden the scope of training, education, and connectivity within the hemp community.
ARS solves agricultural challenges that affect all Americans," said Zachary Stansell, USDA-ARS geneticist and acting hemp curator. "Hemp is rapidly emerging as a critical multi-use and economically significant crop, so this hemp seminar series is designed to increase the diversity, equity, and inclusivity of ARS' mission while providing hemp-specific education, training, and networking opportunities to historically underserved communities."
The research team believes that by broadening the scope of training, education, and connectivity within the developing hemp community, they can create a more welcoming and inclusive environment for new hemp and empower hemp research by bringing diverse voices into the larger conversation.
"Training and educating new scientists from many different backgrounds is critical in order to achieve the most cutting-edge solutions to an array of issues producers face—from climate change to economic viability," said Cornell University Crop Specialist Daniela Vergara.
Lectures will be given by various hemp research experts from academia, research laboratories, production facilities, and private industry:
Jan. 26 - Outdoor Cultivation: Jeff Kostuik
Feb. 9 - Indoor Cultivation: Bruce Bugbee
Feb. 23 - Hemp Processing Systems: Heather Grab
March 9 - Extraction Chemistry/Facility Design: Alisia Ratliff
March 23 - The Endocannabinoid System: Ethan Russo, M.D
April 6 - Hemp Food Science: Hunter Friedland
April 20 - Hemp Diversity/Genetics: Daniela Vergara
May 4 - Economics of Hemp Production: Tyler Mark
Starting Jan. 26, the webinars will occur every other Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST and include an interactive Q&A session. Registration is required.
The Agricultural Research Service is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's chief scientific in-house research agency. Daily, ARS focuses on solutions to agricultural problems affecting America. Each dollar invested in agricultural research results in $17 of economic impact.
