The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of four members to serve on the United Sorghum Checkoff Program’s Board of Directors. All four appointees will serve three-year terms starting December 2021 and ending December 2024.
According to the USDA press release, the sorghum farmers appointed to the board are:
- Macey A. Mueller, Halstead, Kansas, Kansas Member
- Kimberly (Kim) A. Baldwin, McPherson, Kansas, Kansas Member
- Kevin D. Pshigoda, Perryton, Texas, Texas Member
- Adam K. Schindler, Reliance, South Dakota, At-Large Member
The 13-member United Sorghum Checkoff Program Board is composed of nine sorghum farmers who represent the three states with the largest sorghum production – Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas – and four at-large national representatives. Read the full release at SorghumCheckoff.com.
