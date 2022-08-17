2017-USAID-Logo.png

The U.S. Agency for International Development, in partnership with several foundations, has launched a program to help feed the world’s most vulnerable, according to Administrator Samantha Power.

She said it has been nearly six months ago since Russian forces launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, exacerbating a brutal unprovoked war against the country and the result has heightened food insecurity on a global basis.

