Combine harvesters in the U.S. and Canada continue to grow while total tractor unit sales declined below the 5-year average, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Total U.S. ag tractor unit sales decreased in April 2023, down 16% year-over-year, with unit sales increasing in the 4-wheel drive farm tractor segment (up 54.1%) and in the 100-plus hp tractor sales segment (up 5%). U.S. self-propelled combine sales grew 23.1% for the month, leading to the year-to-date gain of 71.9%. Sales decreased in both the sub-40hp segment (down 20.1%) and the 40 to 100hp segment (down 13.7%) for the month of April.

