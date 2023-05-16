Some people only want to be a digital subscriber to get access online and others want to also receive the print edition.
Combine harvesters in the U.S. and Canada continue to grow while total tractor unit sales declined below the 5-year average, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.
Total U.S. ag tractor unit sales decreased in April 2023, down 16% year-over-year, with unit sales increasing in the 4-wheel drive farm tractor segment (up 54.1%) and in the 100-plus hp tractor sales segment (up 5%). U.S. self-propelled combine sales grew 23.1% for the month, leading to the year-to-date gain of 71.9%. Sales decreased in both the sub-40hp segment (down 20.1%) and the 40 to 100hp segment (down 13.7%) for the month of April.
In Canada, combine harvesters continue to increase, up 50.9% for the month, and 132.5% year-to-date. Total unit sales in tractors finished the month down 25.5% due to continued losses in all tractor segments, the sub-40 hp (down 34.4%), the 40 to 100hp segments (down 5.2%), and the 100-plus hp segment (down 24.9%). Sales of 4WD farm tractors increased 36.6%, with a year-to-date gain of 52%.
“In April we saw an increase in sales of the 100+hp farm tractors, but a decline in both the smaller tractor units, which is likely due to sub-compact market decline, which represents a large volume of units and had record sales in 2020 through 2022,” said Curt Blades, senior vice president, industry sectors and product leadership at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. “And because commodity markets for agriculture products remain strong, we continue to see increases in sales of the larger, more expensive segments of 4WD tractors and self-propelled harvesters.”
The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.
