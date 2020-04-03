In a time of unprecedented global uncertainty, the U.S. grains export value chain—from farmers to longshoremen—is working to keep coarse grains and other agricultural products flowing to our valued overseas customers.
Russell Marine, a U.S. Grains Council member, provided this video of operations happening March 26 and 27 on the Mississippi River to show this work in action.
The Council is thankful for everyone working hard to keep grain moving and to everyone around the world who puts their trust in us during this time.
